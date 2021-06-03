See All Nephrologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Abbas Lokhandwala, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Abbas Lokhandwala, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Sind Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.

Dr. Lokhandwala works at Renal Care Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renal Care Clinic
    17070 Red Oak Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3947

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 03, 2021
    He was awesome ??
    — Jun 03, 2021
    About Dr. Abbas Lokhandwala, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • 1750316279
    Education & Certifications

    • UT Southwestern Medical School
    • Finch University Of Health Sciences/Chicago Medical School
    • Sind Medical College
