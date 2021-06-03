Overview

Dr. Abbas Lokhandwala, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Sind Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Lokhandwala works at Renal Care Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.