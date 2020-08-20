Dr. Abbas Kashani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abbas Kashani, MD
Overview
Dr. Abbas Kashani, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca.
Dr. Kashani works at
Locations
Abbas Kashani MD Inc.1234 E North St Ste 202, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 239-5665
Doctors Hospital of Manteca1205 E North St, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 823-3111
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I felt like I was in great hands. Staff very positive and kind. He does great work!!
About Dr. Abbas Kashani, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1649237884
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kashani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kashani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kashani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kashani has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kashani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kashani speaks Persian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kashani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kashani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.