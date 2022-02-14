Dr. Abbas Kapasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abbas Kapasi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abbas Kapasi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HUBERT KAIRUKI MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY (HKMU) / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kapasi works at
Locations
-
1
Tcpa Medical Plaza1011 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 220, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 296-9119
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kapasi?
Simply incredible and the best! Soo blessed to have him take care of my son. Extremely sad to see him retire. Wishing him all the best.
About Dr. Abbas Kapasi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1396747895
Education & Certifications
- HUBERT KAIRUKI MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY (HKMU) / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapasi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapasi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapasi works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapasi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapasi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.