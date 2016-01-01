Overview

Dr. Abbas El-Khatib, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.



Dr. El-Khatib works at GREENBRIER VALLEY UROLOGY ASSOCIATES INCORPORATED in Princeton, WV with other offices in Welch, WV and Bluefield, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.