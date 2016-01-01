Dr. El-Khatib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbas El-Khatib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abbas El-Khatib, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.
Locations
Mercer Medical Group Urology296 New Hope Rd Ste 2, Princeton, WV 24740 Directions (304) 425-6525
Bma Welch Dialysis Center394 McDowell St, Welch, WV 24801 Directions (304) 436-8428
Dialysis Services Mercer160 Springhaven Dr, Princeton, WV 24740 Directions (304) 487-3866
Fmc Two Virginias1113 Bluefield Ave, Bluefield, WV 24701 Directions (304) 425-6525
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Community Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Abbas El-Khatib, MD
- Nephrology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Nephrology
Dr. El-Khatib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Khatib has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Khatib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. El-Khatib speaks Arabic.
