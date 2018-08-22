Overview

Dr. Abbas Ashrafi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Ashrafi works at Bon Secours Laburnum Diagnostic Imaging Center in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.