Dr. Abbas Anwar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abbas Anwar, MD
Overview
Dr. Abbas Anwar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Anwar works at
Locations
-
1
Pacific Head and Neck - Eye, Ear and Skull Base Center, Pacific Neuroscience Institute1301 20th St Ste 300, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-7792
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anwar?
Careful, clear, and concerned
About Dr. Abbas Anwar, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1912267691
Education & Certifications
- NY U Med Ctr
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- UCLA
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anwar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anwar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anwar works at
Dr. Anwar has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anwar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Anwar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anwar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.