Overview

Dr. Abbas Abbas, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Abbas works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Lung Cancer and Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.