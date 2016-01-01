See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Abbas Abbas, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Abbas Abbas, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
2.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Abbas Abbas, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and Temple University Hospital.

Dr. Abbas works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Lung Cancer and Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4070
  2. 2
    Vna of Greater Philadelphia
    3509 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 707-3663
  3. 3
    Temple University Hospital
    3401 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 707-3601

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • Temple University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Lung Cancer
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Lung Cancer
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Drainage of Pleural Cavity With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Abbas?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abbas Abbas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Abbas Abbas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abbas to family and friends

    Dr. Abbas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Abbas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Abbas Abbas, MD.

    About Dr. Abbas Abbas, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285684092
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ain Shams University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abbas Abbas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abbas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abbas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abbas has seen patients for Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Lung Cancer and Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Abbas Abbas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.