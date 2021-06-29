See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Abbaa Sarhan, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Abbaa Sarhan, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with The Jones Institute of Reproductive Medicine, Eastern Virginia Medical School

Dr. Sarhan works at Genetics & IVF Institute in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Genetics & IVF Institute
    3015 Williams Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 698-7355
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 11:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Egg Freezing
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Egg Freezing
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 29, 2021
    Dr. Sarhan is amazing! This review is way overdo but with Dr. Sarhan’s help I now have a 3 year old to keep up with. After 3 years of trying (2 unassisted and 1 in treatment), we welcomed our son. Being diagnosed with diminished ovarian reserve at 31, was a huge blow but Dr. Sarhan was empathetic and optimistic while being realistic. She always explained our treatment options throughly and never forced her recommendations on us. She made us feel like we were her only patients. She cared and was truly invested in seeing us succeed. We are so thankful for Dr. Sarhan’s efforts, kindness, and expertise. We love you! Sam, Heather and Zane
    — Jun 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Abbaa Sarhan, MD
    About Dr. Abbaa Sarhan, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1376700245
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Jones Institute of Reproductive Medicine, Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Residency
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abbaa Sarhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarhan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarhan works at Genetics & IVF Institute in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Sarhan’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarhan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarhan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

