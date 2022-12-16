Overview

Dr. Abayomi Fabunmi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Meharry Medical College In Nashville, Tn and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Fabunmi works at St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tampa in Tampa, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL and Tarpon Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.