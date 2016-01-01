Dr. Abayomi Agbebi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agbebi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abayomi Agbebi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abayomi Agbebi, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, Atrium Health Cabarrus and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Agbebi works at
Locations
Novant Health Infectious Disease Specialists - Rowan911 W Henderson St Ste 120, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (704) 908-2186
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abayomi Agbebi, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
- Male
- 1639387004
Education & Certifications
- GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agbebi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agbebi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agbebi speaks Yoruba.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Agbebi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agbebi.
