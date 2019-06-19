See All Ophthalmologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Aazy Aaby, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aazy Aaby, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They completed their fellowship with University Wisc Affil Hospital

Dr. Aaby works at Eye Health Northwest PC in Portland, OR with other offices in Tigard, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    EyeHealth Northwest-Northwest Portland
    1955 NW NORTHRUP ST, Portland, OR 97209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 227-2020
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    EyeHealth Northwest-Tigard
    15298 Sw Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR 97224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 227-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Alternating Hyperphoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 19, 2019
    I've been going to Dr. Aaby since I was a kid. I have a severe astigmatism and I need prism for my lenses. He gets it on the dot every time. For people without difficult eyes getting glasses isn't a problem.. For me, it's very complicated... I didn't know how complicated it was til I couldn't afford the cost of going to him and the glasses... Down on my luck I tried other places.. They proceeded to screw up my glasses many times. If you have a difficult prescription I recommend staying with Dr. Aaby.. He will definitely get it right for you.
    Rachel — Jun 19, 2019
    About Dr. Aazy Aaby, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164404232
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Wisc Affil Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
