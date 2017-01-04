Dr. Aazim Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aazim Hussain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aazim Hussain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They completed their residency with University of Medicine/Dentistry
Dr. Hussain works at
Locations
Hillsborough Pediatrics PC390 Amwell Rd # 4, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 498-6431
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 272-9374
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hussain and his team is terrific. He provides great care to my 2 1/2 year old daughter and is available for emergencies "day and night". He really takes time to address our concerns. I would recommend him and his team.
About Dr. Aazim Hussain, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1134167596
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine/Dentistry
- Umdnj-Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch/Hosp
