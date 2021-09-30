Dr. Aasim Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aasim Sheikh, MD
Overview
Dr. Aasim Sheikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Sheikh works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Priti Pandya, MD4441 Atlanta Rd SE Ste 204, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (678) 741-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheikh?
This was my third routine visit with GI Specialists of Georgia, but my first visit with Dr. Sheikh. He was very patient, understanding, and willing to answer my many questions.
About Dr. Aasim Sheikh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1841249133
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheikh works at
Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastroparesis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.