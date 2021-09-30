Overview

Dr. Aasim Sheikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Sheikh works at GI Specialists of Georgia in Smyrna, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastroparesis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.