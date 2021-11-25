Dr. Aasim Kazmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aasim Kazmi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aasim Kazmi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Kazmi works at
Locations
-
1
Meridian Medical Associates PC19 DAVIS AVE, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 974-0003
-
2
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty2101 State Route 34, Wall Township, NJ 07719 Directions (732) 974-0003
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing surgeon
About Dr. Aasim Kazmi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ross University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazmi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazmi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazmi works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazmi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazmi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.