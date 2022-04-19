Overview

Dr. Aasim Kamal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center and St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Kamal works at Axis Eye Center in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.