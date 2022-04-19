See All Ophthalmologists in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Aasim Kamal, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Aasim Kamal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center and St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Kamal works at Axis Eye Center in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Axis Eye Center LLC
    5310 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 103, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 942-2020
    Phoenician Pain & Rehabilitation Center
    1343 N Alma School Rd Ste 135, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 942-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain Vista Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Medical Center

Keratitis
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Keratitis
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases

Keratitis
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Ocular Hypertension
Pinguecula
Pterygium
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Visual Field Defects
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Blepharitis
Chalazion
Chronic Dacryoadenitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Exotropia
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Macular Degeneration
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Sjögren's Syndrome
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis
Uveitis
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 19, 2022
    Dr Kamal replaced two cataracts and also performed YAG procedures in late 2013 - early 2014. He took his time finding the perfect eye drops to treat my glaucoma. Subsequent ophthalmologists have commented on his superior surgical techniques and even the way he placed the little duct plugs. Everything is still in good shape almost 10 years later, including my eye pressure. I just wanted to thank Dr Kamal, even though it's a little late. Janet Ball
    About Dr. Aasim Kamal, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902895931
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Gimbel Eye Centre
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Med College At We
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Med College
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aasim Kamal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kamal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kamal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kamal has seen patients for Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

