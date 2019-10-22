Overview

Dr. Aasia Syed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Syed works at Portage Path Behavioral Health in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.