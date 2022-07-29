Dr. Aashoo Mentreddi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mentreddi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aashoo Mentreddi, MD
Overview
Dr. Aashoo Mentreddi, MD is a Movement Disorder Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Neurology Consultants of Dallas8390 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 1000, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 361-2100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Texas Epilepsy Group12221 Merit Dr Ste 350, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (214) 750-9977
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is wonderful And takes time to listen to you!
About Dr. Aashoo Mentreddi, MD
- Neurological Movement Disorders
- English
- 1215226725
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mentreddi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mentreddi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mentreddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mentreddi has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mentreddi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mentreddi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mentreddi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mentreddi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mentreddi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.