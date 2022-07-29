See All Neurologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Aashoo Mentreddi, MD

Neurological Movement Disorders
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Aashoo Mentreddi, MD is a Movement Disorder Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Mentreddi works at Neurology Consultants Of Dallas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Neurology Consultants of Dallas
    8390 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 1000, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 361-2100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Texas Epilepsy Group
    12221 Merit Dr Ste 350, Dallas, TX 75251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 750-9977

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Parkinson's Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking
Parkinson's Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking

Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Asterixis (Flapping Tremor) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Dystonia Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dopamine Responsive Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Dystonia Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 10 (PARK10) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 11 (PARK11) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 12 (PARK12) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 13 (PARK13) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 3, Autosomal Dominant Lewy Body (PARK3) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 4, Autosomal Dominant Lewy Body (PARK4) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 5 (PARK5) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 6 (PARK6) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 7 (PARK7) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 8 (PARK8) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 9 (PARK9) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Torsion Dystonia Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 1 Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 2 Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Xeomin® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 29, 2022
    She is wonderful And takes time to listen to you!
    Alma Tedder — Jul 29, 2022
    About Dr. Aashoo Mentreddi, MD

    • Neurological Movement Disorders
    • English
    • 1215226725
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • University of Mississippi School of Medicine
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Neurology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    Dr. Aashoo Mentreddi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mentreddi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mentreddi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mentreddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mentreddi works at Neurology Consultants Of Dallas in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mentreddi’s profile.

    Dr. Mentreddi has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mentreddi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mentreddi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mentreddi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mentreddi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mentreddi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

