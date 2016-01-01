Overview

Dr. Aashish Deshpande, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Deshpande works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.