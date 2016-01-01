Dr. Aashish Deshpande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deshpande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aashish Deshpande, MD
Dr. Aashish Deshpande, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Grand Rapids Associated Internists1900 Wealthy St SE Ste 380, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
About Dr. Aashish Deshpande, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1003915976
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University Program (GME)
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak (GME)
- Wayne State University (SOM)
Dr. Deshpande has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deshpande accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deshpande has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deshpande on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Deshpande. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deshpande.
