Overview

Dr. Aashish Desai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Desai works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Blue Ridge, GA, Cumming, GA, Canton, GA and Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.