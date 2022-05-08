Dr. Master has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aashini Master, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aashini Master, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Master works at
Locations
1
Spalding Surgical Group120 S Spalding Dr Ste 401, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 205-0771
2
Ucla Health Radiation Oncology in Santa Monica1223 16th St Ste 1100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 259-8777
3
Parkside Surgery Institute2336 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 304, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 998-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Master spoke with me in a way that I could easily understand my diagnosis and treatment plan. I was not rushed, she made time to answer all my questions and made me feel as at ease as possible. I know I'm in great hands with her.
About Dr. Aashini Master, DO
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Master accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Master has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Master. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Master.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Master, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Master appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.