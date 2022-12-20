Dr. Aarup Kubal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kubal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aarup Kubal, MD
Overview
Dr. Aarup Kubal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital, Jackson North Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Plantation Office1776 N Pine Island Rd Ste 214, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 452-6889Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Weston Office2200 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 110, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 510-2252Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Aventura21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 370, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (786) 955-6256
-
4
Jaffe Eye Institute PA2801 NE 213th St Ste 1006, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (786) 955-6256Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Jackson North Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Kubal and his partners in the practice for 6 years and have recommended them to many friends for their expertise and treatment. Every visit is thorough and any questions answered clearly
About Dr. Aarup Kubal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Minnesota Eye Consultants
- Wilmer Eye Inst
- University Of Maryland Mercy Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kubal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kubal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kubal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kubal has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kubal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kubal speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Kubal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kubal.
