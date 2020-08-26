See All Pain Medicine Doctors in West Chester, OH
Dr. Aarti Singla, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (80)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aarti Singla, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Singla works at Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in West Chester, OH with other offices in Blue Ash, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    8737 UNION CENTRE BLVD, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 354-3700
  2. 2
    Welllington Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    4701 Creek Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 733-8894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
  • Mercy Health-West Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 26, 2020
    Dr. Singla listens well and takes the time to explain the conditions and how to address them.
    Alice Bergevin — Aug 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Aarti Singla, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063555639
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Kentucky
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • Akron General Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Youngstown
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aarti Singla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singla has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Singla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

