Dr. Aarti Singla, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Locations
Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine8737 UNION CENTRE BLVD, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 354-3700
Welllington Orthopedics and Sports Medicine4701 Creek Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 733-8894
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singla listens well and takes the time to explain the conditions and how to address them.
About Dr. Aarti Singla, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Akron General Med Center
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singla has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Singla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.