Dr. Kulshrestha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aarti Kulshrestha, MD
Overview
Dr. Aarti Kulshrestha, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.
Dr. Kulshrestha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Citrus OB/Gyn1433 W Merced Ave Ste 103, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 502-1214
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kulshrestha?
My doctor and I say that proudly because she is ! an amazing women . WeLove you ! Valentino Carlos and Mom ! Elizabeth . Been with her since day one and I would have never wanted it another way . She’s is the best .
About Dr. Aarti Kulshrestha, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1447277413
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulshrestha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulshrestha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulshrestha works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulshrestha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulshrestha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulshrestha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulshrestha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.