Overview

Dr. Aarti Kakkar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford.



Dr. Kakkar works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care, Gastroenterology in Stoneham, MA with other offices in Medford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

