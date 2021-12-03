See All Gastroenterologists in Stoneham, MA
Dr. Aarti Kakkar, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aarti Kakkar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford.

Dr. Kakkar works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care, Gastroenterology in Stoneham, MA with other offices in Medford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates
    51 MONTVALE AVE, Stoneham, MA 02180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates
    170 Governors Ave, Medford, MA 02155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MelroseWakefield Hospital
  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Liver Diseases Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

Dec 03, 2021
Dr. Kakkar has been doing my colonoscopy for years Love her she is a great Doctor.
Laverne — Dec 03, 2021
Photo: Dr. Aarti Kakkar, MD
About Dr. Aarti Kakkar, MD

  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
  • 17 years of experience
  • English
  • 1992971824
Education & Certifications

  • Boston University Medical Center
  • Boston University Medical Center
  • Boston University Medical Center
  • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aarti Kakkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kakkar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kakkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kakkar has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kakkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakkar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kakkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kakkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

