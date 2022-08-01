Dr. Campo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aarti Campo, MD
Overview
Dr. Aarti Campo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Campo works at
Locations
The Heart Center - Poughkeepsie - Columbia St1 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 473-1188
Putnam Obstetrics & Gynecology P.c.660 Stoneleigh Ave, Carmel, NY 10512 Directions (845) 279-5711
Hudson Valley Cardiovascular Practice60 Merritt Blvd Ste 200, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 897-9760
Putnam Hospital Center670 Stoneleigh Ave, Carmel, NY 10512 Directions (845) 225-5301Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Putnam Hospital Center
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Recently saw Dr. Campo due to a off and on pain in my chest. Ran all appropriate testing and blood work to see if my heart was functioning properly. Follow-up appointment was finding out results and recommendations.
About Dr. Aarti Campo, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
