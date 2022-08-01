Overview

Dr. Aarti Campo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Campo works at The Heart Center - Poughkeepsie - Columbia St in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Carmel, NY and Fishkill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.