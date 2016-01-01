Overview

Dr. Aarti Bhardwaj, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Bhardwaj works at Dubin Breast Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.