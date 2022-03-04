See All Ophthalmologists in San Mateo, CA
Dr. Aarthi Vinca, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (53)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Aarthi Vinca, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Vinca works at Peninsula Eye Physicians in San Mateo, CA with other offices in Northbrook, IL and Berwyn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Peninsula Eye Physicians
    101 S San Mateo Dr Ste 310, San Mateo, CA 94401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 342-7474
    Rosin Eyecare
    1917 Cherry Ln, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 564-2020
    Rosin Optical Co. Inc.
    6233 Cermak Rd, Berwyn, IL 60402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Stye
Blepharitis
Glaucoma
Stye
Blepharitis
Glaucoma

  • View other providers who treat Stye
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
    Mar 04, 2022
    Dr. Vinca is a highly skilled surgeon who thoroughly explains the procedure she will perform, answers questions and helps her patients make decisions that will affect their daily lives - she is not a “one procedure fits all” doctor and her knowledge, care, training, flexibility and skill ensure the best possible outcome for her patients. She clearly approaches each case as if it is unique even though she has performed that same procedure many times. Other physicians recommended her to me and they were right. My cataract surgery was life-changing - no more glasses at all, 20/20 vision, minimal recovery, and a very positive surgical experience. Who could wish for more?
    d — Mar 04, 2022
    About Dr. Aarthi Vinca, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Tamil
    • 1982843561
    Education & Certifications

    • U Eye Specialists
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    • North Shore-LIJ Hosp
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
