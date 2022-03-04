Overview

Dr. Aarthi Vinca, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Vinca works at Peninsula Eye Physicians in San Mateo, CA with other offices in Northbrook, IL and Berwyn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.