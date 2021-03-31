See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Aarthi Arasu, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aarthi Arasu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Arasu works at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ucla Health South Bay Endocrine
    3445 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 542-6333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Aarthi Arasu, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326218249
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aarthi Arasu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arasu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arasu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arasu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arasu works at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Arasu’s profile.

    Dr. Arasu has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arasu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Arasu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arasu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arasu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arasu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

