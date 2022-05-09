Overview

Dr. Aaron Woodall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Woodall works at David J Beccia MD in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.