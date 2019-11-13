Dr. Wolkoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron Wolkoff, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Wolkoff, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Dr. Wolkoff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southwest General Medical Group Inc.18181 Pearl Rd Ste A206, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 816-5146
-
2
Lakehealth Willowick Primary Care29804 Lake Shore Blvd, Willowick, OH 44095 Directions (440) 585-3322
-
3
Southwest Surgical Associates Inc7225 Old Oak Blvd Ste B315, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 816-5146
-
4
Mentor Urgent Care8655 Market St, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 255-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolkoff?
Have seen Dr. Wolkoff twice. He is very attentive and will answer any question asked. His staff person, Rhonda, is very friendly and will help in any way she can. I would recommend Dr. Wolkoff and his office any day!! Great job!!!
About Dr. Aaron Wolkoff, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1790003820
Education & Certifications
- Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolkoff accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolkoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolkoff works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolkoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolkoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolkoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolkoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.