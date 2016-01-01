Overview

Dr. Aaron Wild, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Wild works at Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.