Dr. Aaron Wever, MD

Dermatology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Aaron Wever, MD is a dermatologist in Concord, NC. He currently practices at Dermatology Group of the Carolinas Concord and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Group of the Carolinas
    335 PENNY LN, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Herpes Simplex Infection
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Benign Tumor
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Foot Conditions
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pityriasis Rosea
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Infections
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Aaron Wever, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 20 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1104873959
Education & Certifications

  • University of North Carolina Hospitals
  • University of North Carolina School of Medicine
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aaron Wever, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wever is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wever has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wever has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wever has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wever on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wever. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wever.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wever, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wever appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.