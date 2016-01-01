Dr. Aaron Wever, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wever is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Wever, MD
Overview
Dr. Aaron Wever, MD is a dermatologist in Concord, NC. He currently practices at Dermatology Group of the Carolinas Concord and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Dermatology Group of the Carolinas335 PENNY LN, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (877) 825-6894
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Aaron Wever, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1104873959
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wever has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wever accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wever has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wever has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wever on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wever. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wever.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wever, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wever appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.