Dr. Aaron Weisbord, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Weisbord, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and South County Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3461 S County Trl Ste 103, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 471-6442
-
2
Shoreline Nephrology & Hypertension268 Post Rd Ste 204, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 789-5770
-
3
Silver Spring Cardiology70 Kenyon Ave Unit 321, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 789-5770
-
4
South County Hospital100 Kenyon Ave, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 782-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- South County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was admitted to the Cardiac Care Unit at South County Hospital. Dr. Weisbord came to see me first thing in the morning while making his rounds. He's a down to earth, great listener and treats you as a person and not as a number. He listens, observes and assesses, then takes all that information to make an informed decision on his treatment plan. He's an outstanding Cardiologist and South County is so fortunate to have him here.
About Dr. Aaron Weisbord, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1063638096
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
