Overview

Dr. Aaron Weingeist, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.



Dr. Weingeist works at Clearview Eye and Laser, PLLC in Burien, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Drusen and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

