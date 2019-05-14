Dr. Aaron Weingeist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weingeist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Weingeist, MD
Overview
Dr. Aaron Weingeist, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.
Dr. Weingeist works at
Locations
-
1
Clearview Eye & Laser16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 304, Burien, WA 98166 Directions (206) 431-9600
-
2
Clearview Eye & Laser7520 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126 Directions (206) 937-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Weingeist?
I had to wait quite a while to get in for my first appointment, but once a patient, subsequent appointments are much quicker. Dr. Weingeist and his staff are so friendly and knowledgeable. I was amazed with the thorough exam, tests performed to determine best steps. In my case cataract surgery was my best option. I was quite nervous, however everyone was great answering questions and putting me at ease, in fact doctor called in the evening after surgery to see how it was going and answer any questions even though I was scheduled for a follow up appointment the following day. I have a low tolerance for pain, however their method made surgery basically pain-free. My eye is still adjusting from the surgery, but I feel confident I can contact Dr. Weingeist if I have a concern. My husband appreciated the large screen TV in the waiting room.
About Dr. Aaron Weingeist, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1740346378
Education & Certifications
- University Wa
- University Wa
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weingeist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weingeist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weingeist works at
Dr. Weingeist has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Drusen and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weingeist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weingeist speaks Russian and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Weingeist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weingeist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weingeist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weingeist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.