Dr. Aaron Weaver, MD
Dr. Aaron Weaver, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roosevelt, UT. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Revere Health - Roosevelt - Cardiology250 W 300 N, Roosevelt, UT 84066 Directions (435) 254-5823
Revere Health - American Fork - Cardiology1175 E 50 S Ste 251, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (435) 254-5820
Revere Health - Cardiology1055 N 500 W Ste 101, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 254-5822
Revere Health-Cardiology-Timpanogos Regional Hospital700 W 800 N Ste 230, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (435) 254-5821
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Weaver was very good about reviewing the data and recommending a course of action. He also took extra time to make sure that I understood things well, which I appreciated.
About Dr. Aaron Weaver, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Pennsylvania State Hershey Medical Center
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- University of Utah Hospital
- Pennsylvania State University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weaver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weaver has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.
