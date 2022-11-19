Overview

Dr. Aaron Weaver, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roosevelt, UT. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Weaver works at Revere Health - Roosevelt - Cardiology in Roosevelt, UT with other offices in American Fork, UT, Provo, UT and Orem, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.