Dr. Aaron Wagner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Wagner, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Kootenai Health, Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Wagner works at
Locations
Cancer Care Northwest - Coeur d'Alene700 W Ironwood Dr Ste 130, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (800) 866-9809Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cancer Care Northwest - Post Falls1440 E Mullan Ave, Post Falls, ID 83854 Directions (208) 754-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kootenai Health
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always a good listener and you don't feel rushed at all
About Dr. Aaron Wagner, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1831424365
Education & Certifications
- University Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- University Of Idaho
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
