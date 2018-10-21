See All Family Doctors in Rosebud, SD
Overview

Dr. Aaron Trygstad, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rosebud, SD. 

Dr. Trygstad works at U. S. Public Health Service Indian Hospital in Rosebud, SD with other offices in Sioux Falls, SD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U. S. Public Health Service Indian Hospital
    400 Soldier Creek Dr, Rosebud, SD 57570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 747-0443
  2. 2
    Sanford Laboratories - 32 and Ellis
    2601 S Ellis Rd, Sioux Falls, SD 57106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 312-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phs Indian Hospital At Rosebud

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 21, 2018
    About Dr. Aaron Trygstad, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598745994
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trygstad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trygstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Trygstad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trygstad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trygstad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trygstad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

