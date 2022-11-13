Overview

Dr. Aaron Trachte, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Jackson County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Trachte works at Memorial Medical Group in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Lung Cancer and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.