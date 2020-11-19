Dr. Tokayer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron Tokayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Tokayer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Locations
1
Montefiore Medical Center111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4321
2
Advanced Endoscopy Center5500 Broadway Ste A, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (718) 548-7900
3
Montefiore Medical Center Moses Campus3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4252
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent dr I recommended him all my family are with for more than 2 years.
About Dr. Aaron Tokayer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1336220755
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins
- Bronx Municipal Hosp Ctr, Internal Medicine
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Tokayer works at
