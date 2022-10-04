Overview

Dr. Aaron Sop, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Sop works at Orthopedic Trauma Group in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.