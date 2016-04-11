Overview

Dr. Aaron Siegel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Siegel works at Lake County Surgeons PC in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Lindenhurst, IL and Gurnee, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.