Dr. Aaron Siebeneck, DPM
Overview
Dr. Aaron Siebeneck, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Latham, NY. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Community Care Podiatry - Latham713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 133, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 783-3110Tuesday9:15am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:15am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly staff, low wait time. Good patient presence and good listener (I had a long story to tell about my condition). Able to engage with my health history and explain what he believed was going on, and able to provide a second opinion to my previous treatment. Provided further treatment options available and let me choose what I wanted to do with lots of information. Felt knowledgeable as well as friendly.
About Dr. Aaron Siebeneck, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Duke University School Of Medicine
