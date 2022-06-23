See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Panama City, FL
Dr. Aaron Shores, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (112)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Aaron Shores, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Doctors Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital, Jackson Hospital and Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

Dr. Shores works at Spine and Neuro Pain Specialists in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine and Neuro Pain Specialists
    2103 Jenks Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 763-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
  • Doctors Memorial Hospital
  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
  • Jackson Hospital
  • Northwest Florida Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 112 ratings
    Patient Ratings (112)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (66)
    Jun 23, 2022
    He is an excellent doctor who takes time to talk to you and explained to me what is going to happen in a way I understand. He makes sure I understand. He has fixed my back problem. I haven't felt this goodnin years. No one else seem to help. His staff is also outstanding, very friendly.
    Mary — Jun 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Aaron Shores, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982702643
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Residency
    • National Rehabilitation Hospital / Georgetown University Hospital
    Internship
    • Georgia Health Sciences Univ
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Shores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shores has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shores works at Spine and Neuro Pain Specialists in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shores’s profile.

    Dr. Shores has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    112 patients have reviewed Dr. Shores. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shores.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

