Dr. Aaron Shiloh, MD
Dr. Aaron Shiloh, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown, Maimonides Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus.
Frankford Torresdale Hospital3998 Red Lion Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 612-4000
Peripheral vascular institute4220 Market St # 22, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (800) 614-7294
Main line vascular institute700 S Henderson Rd Ste 225, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (215) 808-8346
Delta Medix PC300 Lackawanna Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 342-7864Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Philadelphia8352 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 809-1445Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southampton404 2nd Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions (267) 578-4320Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown
- Maimonides Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Incredible staff incredible Dr.
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1003886896
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Shiloh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shiloh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shiloh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shiloh speaks Hebrew.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiloh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiloh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shiloh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shiloh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.