Dr. Aaron Shiloh, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Aaron Shiloh, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown, Maimonides Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus.

Dr. Shiloh works at Joel P Miller DO PC in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA, Scranton, PA and Southampton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Frankford Torresdale Hospital
    3998 Red Lion Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 612-4000
    Peripheral vascular institute
    4220 Market St # 22, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 614-7294
    Main line vascular institute
    700 S Henderson Rd Ste 225, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 808-8346
    Delta Medix PC
    300 Lackawanna Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 342-7864
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Philadelphia
    8352 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 809-1445
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Southampton
    404 2nd Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 578-4320
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown
  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Varicose Veins
Treatment frequency



Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Peripheral Arterial Occlusion Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Arterial Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Benign Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Buerger's Disease Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Effort Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Vasculitis Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipodermatosclerosis Chevron Icon
Liver Abscess Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Lymphocytic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Ischemia Chevron Icon
Metastatic Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Necrotizing Cutaneous Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Arterial Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pericolic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Portal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Postoperative Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Postpartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Abscess Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Renal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Smoking-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Superior Vena Cava Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vascular Trauma Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
VelaShape™ Cellulite Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 29, 2020
    Incredible staff incredible Dr.
    Inna Muchnik — Jan 29, 2020
    About Dr. Aaron Shiloh, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1003886896
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Pennsylvania State University
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Shiloh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiloh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shiloh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shiloh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiloh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiloh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shiloh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shiloh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

