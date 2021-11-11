See All Podiatrists in Pawtucket, RI
Overview

Dr. Aaron Shemenski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morton Hospital.

Dr. Shemenski works at Rhode Island Foot Care Inc in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Taunton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nardone Medical Associates Inc
    333 School St Ste 102, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 824-8600
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
  2. 2
    2005 Bay St Ste 202, Taunton, MA 02780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 824-8600
  3. 3
    Morton Physician Associates Inc
    72 Washington St Ste 1100, Taunton, MA 02780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 305-3826
  4. 4
    Rhode Island Foot Care Inc.
    649 East Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 305-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Nov 11, 2021
    Absolutely. He is knowledgeable, explains things so we can understand, personable and a happy person, as is his office. Good experiences all around.
    Lucinda Ashman — Nov 11, 2021
    About Dr. Aaron Shemenski, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
