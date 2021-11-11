Dr. Aaron Shemenski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shemenski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Shemenski, DPM
Overview
Dr. Aaron Shemenski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morton Hospital.
Dr. Shemenski works at
Locations
-
1
Nardone Medical Associates Inc333 School St Ste 102, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (508) 824-8600Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:30pm
- 2 2005 Bay St Ste 202, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 824-8600
-
3
Morton Physician Associates Inc72 Washington St Ste 1100, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (401) 305-3826
-
4
Rhode Island Foot Care Inc.649 East Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 305-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shemenski?
Absolutely. He is knowledgeable, explains things so we can understand, personable and a happy person, as is his office. Good experiences all around.
About Dr. Aaron Shemenski, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1750568374
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shemenski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shemenski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shemenski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shemenski works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shemenski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shemenski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shemenski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shemenski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.