Orthopedic Surgery
15 years of experience
Dr. Aaron See, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. See works at Pediatric Orthopedic Associates in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Orthopedic Associates of San Antonio
    4499 Medical Dr Ste 235, San Antonio, TX 78229
    Methodist Hospital
    7700 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229
    North Central Baptist Hospital
    520 Madison Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX 78258
    Texas Inpatient Pediatrics PA
    19223 STONEHUE, San Antonio, TX 78258

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Humerus Fracture
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Humerus Fracture
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. See?

    Apr 29, 2022
    Dr. See has seen our daughter twice. (hate to admit it but kids will be kids). Both times he has seen her, he and the entire staff have been superb. I cannot speak highly enough about him and his professionalism. He explains everything and makes sure you understand as well as making your child comfortable. 10/10 stars for making my toddler smile.
    Courtney K — Apr 29, 2022
    About Dr. Aaron See, DO

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1811151145
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    Orthopedic Surgery
