Dr. Aaron Schwartz, DO
Dr. Aaron Schwartz, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Aaron Schwartz D.o.8890 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 100, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 749-7117
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent experience.. The staff was very caring and helpful. Dr. Schwartz was so caring, patient and knowledgeable. I wish the entire medical field was like him!
About Dr. Aaron Schwartz, DO
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1184629800
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
