Dr. Aaron Rowland, DO

Sports Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aaron Rowland, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Bioscience-College of Osteopathic Medicine|KS UNIV OF MED &amp;amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Cameron Regional Medical Center and Excelsior Springs Hospital.

Dr. Rowland works at Vein Clinics of America in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Affinity Sports Medicine and Orthobiologics
    9501 N Oak Trfy Ste 280, Kansas City, MO 64155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 403-3865
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cameron Regional Medical Center
  • Excelsior Springs Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Swine Flu
Viral Infection
Echocardiography
Swine Flu
Viral Infection
Echocardiography

  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bird Flu
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hives
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Warts
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 25, 2021
    I am a former runner with meniscus problems in both knees. Three years ago I had surgery to correct my left knee. Just recently my right knee began hurting, so I looked for alternatives to surgery which led me to Affinity Sports Medicine. Four weeks ago I had Stem Cell Therapy on the right knee. In just a few weeks I have gone from limping to exercising without pain! Dr. Rowland is easy to talk to and you can tell he has a passion for keeping everyone active. Teresa T.
    About Dr. Aaron Rowland, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1760405260
    Education & Certifications

    • St Vincent Sports Medicine
    • Via Christi Fam Med|Via Christi St Joseph FP Res
    • Kansas City University of Medicine and Bioscience-College of Osteopathic Medicine|KS UNIV OF MED &amp;amp;amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Rowland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rowland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rowland works at Vein Clinics of America in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Rowland’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

