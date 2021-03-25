Dr. Aaron Rowland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Sports Medicine Doctors
- MO
- Kansas City
- Dr. Aaron Rowland, DO
Dr. Aaron Rowland, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Rowland, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Bioscience-College of Osteopathic Medicine|KS UNIV OF MED &amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Cameron Regional Medical Center and Excelsior Springs Hospital.
Dr. Rowland works at
Locations
-
1
Affinity Sports Medicine and Orthobiologics9501 N Oak Trfy Ste 280, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions (816) 403-3865Monday7:45am - 4:00pmTuesday7:45am - 4:00pmWednesday7:45am - 4:00pmThursday7:45am - 4:00pmFriday7:45am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cameron Regional Medical Center
- Excelsior Springs Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmia Screening
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Ankle
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Finger
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Foot
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Hand
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Midfoot
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Neck
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Spine
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Toe
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Wrist
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Bone Density Scan
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Concussion Treatment
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Detoxification Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Disability Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
- View other providers who treat Dyslexia Assessment
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Elbow Injuries
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Exercise Program
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Screening
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Foot Sprain
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Assessment
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Health Screening
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat HeartAware Online Risk Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hip Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Hip Pointer Injuries
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Impairment Rating Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Independent Educational Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Fluid Test
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Knee Joint Aspiration and Injection
- View other providers who treat Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Mammography
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Melanoma Screening
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mole Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Function Test
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Elbow
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Toe
- View other providers who treat Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT)
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP)
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Pre-Operative Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Prolotherapy Injections
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
- View other providers who treat Psoriatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Simple Fracture Care and Casting
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Skin Testing and Screening
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Spinal and Postural Screening
- View other providers who treat Sports Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Stem Cell Therapy
- View other providers who treat Strep Test
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Tenex Health TX Procedure
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
- View other providers who treat Urine Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Vaginosis Screening
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wear and Tear Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Wheelchair Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Rowland?
I am a former runner with meniscus problems in both knees. Three years ago I had surgery to correct my left knee. Just recently my right knee began hurting, so I looked for alternatives to surgery which led me to Affinity Sports Medicine. Four weeks ago I had Stem Cell Therapy on the right knee. In just a few weeks I have gone from limping to exercising without pain! Dr. Rowland is easy to talk to and you can tell he has a passion for keeping everyone active. Teresa T.
About Dr. Aaron Rowland, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760405260
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Sports Medicine
- Via Christi Fam Med|Via Christi St Joseph FP Res
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Bioscience-College of Osteopathic Medicine|KS UNIV OF MED &amp;amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowland accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowland works at
Dr. Rowland speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.