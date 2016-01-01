See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Aaron Rollins, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Aaron Rollins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Rollins works at Elite Body Sculpture in Houston, TX with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA, Roseville, CA, Chicago, IL and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elite Body Sculpture
    7400 Fannin St Ste 870, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 980-1880
  2. 2
    Elite Body Sculpture - Beverly Hills
    436 N Bedford Dr Ste 304, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 247-4747
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Elite Body Sculpture - Sacramento
    5 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 150, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 797-1133
  4. 4
    Elite Body Sculpture LLC
    60 E Delaware Pl Ste 1400, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 202-9909
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  5. 5
    Ospina Medical Pllc
    635 Madison Ave Ste 1301, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 355-7980

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Weight Loss
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Weight Loss

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Aaron Rollins, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1871603084
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aaron Rollins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rollins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rollins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rollins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rollins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rollins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rollins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rollins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

