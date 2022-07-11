Dr. Aaron Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Robinson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Aurora, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Memorial Hospital1423 7th St, Aurora, NE 68818 Directions (402) 484-5500
Ent Nebraska575 S 70th St Ste 440, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 484-5500
Physicians for Women7001 A St Ste 210, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 484-5500
- Bryan East Campus
- Bryan West Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Robinson M.D. is amazing! I've had to see 3 different ENT/Otalaringologists in Nebraska and several others in San Diego, Houston, Dallas and Chicago, but Dr. Robinson is the most knowledgeable, friendliest, and most understanding doctor that I've ever seen in this field. I've been a patient of Dr. Robinsons for about 4 or 5 months and he is always super friendly, caring and punctual. He is so down to earth and takes the time to listen to you, and explains his procedures in a way that can be easily understood. I've had several surgical procedures done by Dr. Robinson and you can barely see the scars! Dr. Robinson has an impeccable reputation with NHI/CHI and Bryan Health colleagues. He is highly regarded as a surgeon and is one of only two doctors in Nebraska that perform the INSPIRE implant for obstructive sleep apnea. If I could give him 10 stars here, I would! He is one of my all time favorite doctors, and I have a lot of docs. His demeanor and genuine caring and empathetic natu
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English, Japanese, Portuguese and Spanish
- UC Davis Med Ctr
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Brigham Young University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
